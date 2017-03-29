Conferences are a great way to learn about new and interesting trends in your industry. These events are also an opportunity to further improve your skills and up your game. Best of all, you get to rub elbows with well-known experts and meet others within your industry — perfect for networking!

So how many marketing conferences do you attend each year? Here’s what our Search Engine Journal Twitter community said for this #SEJSurveySays poll question.

According to a survey sent out to Search Engine Journal’s Twitter audience, 36% do not attend any marketing conference, 45% attend 1-2 per year, 14% attend 3-4 marketing conferences, and 5% attend 5 or more.

The poll results show that majority of marketers attend at least one marketing conference in a year. If you’re a conference organizer, how do you create an unforgettable experience for your attendees? If you’re attending a conference, how do you make the most of your experience? We’ve got a short roundup of tips for you!

Tips for Conference Organizers and Attendees

The following tips can help both marketing conference organizers and attendees get the best experience:

