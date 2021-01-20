5 Secrets to Getting the Most Out of Agencies [Webinar]

Are you currently working with an agency or planning to hire one soon?

Then join our next sponsored Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, January 27 at 2 p.m. ET.

Paxton Gray, CEO at 97th Floor, will discuss the keys to building a productive relationship with your marketing agency, as well as some of the warning signs to look out for when hiring one.

In this presentation, you will learn:

How to know the right time to bring in an agency (and when not to).

Why trust is a two-way street.

Ways to align goals with work and guarantee success.

Effective communication, or, how to make sure you get what you want.

How to foster true innovation.

It doesn’t take much to have a bad experience with an agency.

A few common mistakes and it can quickly turn into a huge waste of everyone’s time and money.

But when you use an agency correctly (yes, there is a right way), you’ll get not only a go-to team of experts with specialized knowledge but a true partner that can generate stunning results.

Gray will give insider info to help people and companies understand steps they can take to get the most value out of the relationship with their agency.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

See you soon!