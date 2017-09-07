Up to 30% of Google Search Results on Page 1 and 2 Don’t Get Clicked On [STUDY]

A new study from Internet Marketing Ninjas concludes that up to 30% of search results ranking on page 1 and 2 don’t get clicked on at all.

You may also be surprised to know just how low the click-through rate (CTR) is for search results in some of the top positions.

According to Internet Marketing Ninjas’ study:

CTR for a #1 ranking position is just over 21%

CTR for a #2 ranking position is just over 10%

CTR for a #3 ranking position is around 7.5%

CTR for positions 5-8 are in the 5% to 3% range

What that all boils down to is that around 1 out of 3 and 1 out of 4 searches end with no clicks.

What is that? Why are people searching and not clicking on the results?

Internet Marketing Ninjas believes it has something to do with the prevalence of the Knowledge Box and Rich Card formats.

”With the introduction of the Knowledge Box, the other Rich Card formats, all of the various carousels and blended universal result types, and of course the expanded 4 pack of Paid Ads, this isn’t too surprising to us…”

The study also presents interesting findings when it comes to branded queries. A “MUCH” higher CTR was discovered for branded queries appearing on the top half of page 1.

When it comes to branded queries, the top 3 positions are the most important. The study shows that 99% of all branded query clicks came from the top 3 spots.

For further information, see Internet Marketing Ninjas’ blog post and download the 2017 Click Through Rate whitepaper.