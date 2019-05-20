21% of People Are Using Voice Search Every Week [STUDY]

A new study reveals the rate at which people are adopting voice search to find local business information.

Location marketing technology company Uberall has released a report surveying 1,000 consumers to learn more about how they’re using voice search.

Here are some key findings from the study.

How often do people use voice search?

Results found that 21% of respondents are using voice search every week:

11% of people use voice search at least once a week

9.8% of people use voice search every day

However, there’s still a far greater number of people who have never used voice search (57%).

Based on these results, people are either using voice search frequently or not at all.

Why do some people not use voice search?

When respondents were asked why they don’t use voice search, they said they’re either not used to it (23.2%), they don’t feel that it is efficient (19.7%), or they do not feel that it is accurate enough (13.5%).

Even if people have never used voice search, they still understand the importance of it.

Almost 60% of respondents feel that voice search will be important in the future, compared to the 27% of respondents who feel that voice search will not be important at all.

Where are people using voice search?

Amongst those who use voice search frequently, most are using it in their home (37%), in the car (34%), or while walking to a destination (11%).

The study finds that looking up local business information is a common use of voice search.

According to survey responses, 48% of people are using voice search as a means to locate business information at least some of the time

The biggest opportunity for businesses to get ahead of their competition, based on responses, is to offer consumers deals, sales, or promotions that are tied to voice search.

For more information, download the full study here.