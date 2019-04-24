10% of Twitter Users are Creating 80% of Tweets

ADVERTISEMENT

A study on Twitter usage among US adults finds a disproportionate amount of users are responsible for the greatest share of tweets.

The study from Pew Research Center also analyzes the demographics and attitudes of Twitter’s most active users.

Findings from the study are based on survey responses from 2,791 US adult Twitter users.

Key Findings

More about the most active Twitter users

Most of the content posted by US users on Twitter is from a small number of accounts.

The study finds that 80% of all tweets published by people in the US are from 10% of users.

By comparison, the median user tweets just twice each month.

The study indicates the 10% most active users are more likely to be women.

Data shows that they follow, and are followed by, significantly more accounts than less active Twitter users.

With a median of 138 tweets per month, it should be no surprise that the most active users are on Twitter once a day or more.

Twitter users compared to the general US population

American adults who use Twitter are said to differ in significant ways from those who do not.

Twitter users are much younger than the average US adult. They’re nearly three times as likely to be younger than 50 (73%) as to be 50 or older (27%).

US adults who use Twitter are also more likely to have a college degree – 42% have at least a bachelor’s degree.

By comparison, the overall share of the public with that level of education is 31%.

Lastly, there was a difference found with regards to household income.

A greater percentage of US Twitter users are reporting a household income above $75,000 compared to the general population – 41% vs. 32%.

Pew’s research was conducted on Nov. 21, 2018, through Dec. 17, 2018, among 2,791 US adult Twitter users